Mary Louise Shoemaker



March 24, 1928 - April 9, 2022



Mary Louis Shoemaker passed way Saturday, April 9, 2022. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., at Cornerstone Victory Church, with Pastor Grover Crosswhite officiating. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Shoemaker family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 13, 2022.