Mary Starrette Warren
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Mary Starrette Warren

Mrs. Mary Starrette Warren passed away with family at her side, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 100.

She was born in Iredell County, to Noah and Ellen Starrette. She had two older brothers and a younger sister. She graduated from Cool Spring High School. She lived most of her life on Salisbury Road and the last seven years at Morningside Assisted living in Gastonia. On Sept. 28, 1940, she married her lifelong love, Ray B. Warren. They shared 62 years together, before his death Aug. 24, 2003.

She worked for Iredell County Schools for 17 years, then J.C. Penney Co. for 30 years; the last 20 years as catalog manager. She became a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church after she met her husband. At the church, she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, active in WELCA and was a council member. After retiring, she and her husband spent time traveling and being with grandchildren. They managed to visit 49 of the 50 states.

She is survived by two sons, James Ray Warren Sr. and wife, Jane, of Gastonia and Michael Wayne Warren and wife, Susan, of Hampstead; grandchildren, James R. Warren Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Clover, S.C., Wendy W. Robinson and husband, Scott, of Gastonia, Michelle W. Duffy and husband, Darren, of Apex, and Alan M. Warren and wife, Jamie, of Statesville; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold L. Starrette and William H. Starrette; and sister, Evelyn S. McCoy.

One of the things she wanted to be remembered for is her love. She loved her Lord, family, church friends and fellow employees. One of her favorite scriptures is 1 Corinthians 13: "The greatest of these is love."

A funeral service will be held at St Paul's Lutheran Church Monday, March 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. Visitors will be asked to wear masks and observe the social distance rules. The burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Paul's Lutheran Church, 1950 Salisbury Rd., Statesville, NC 28677; or Hospice of Gaston County, 258 E Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St Paul's Lutheran Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Family I am so so sorry for your loss. I worked at Morningside for a while and was fortunate to have the pleasure of meeting Ms. Warren she was always so pleasant and always concern about her appearance such a Beautiful Lady. Prayers to each of you.
Cherry Davis-Adams
March 2, 2021
Prayers for Mrs. Warren's family. I have known this lady for years, attending St. Paul's Church, working at JC Penney's. Mrs. Warren was the sweetest and kindness lady. I also lived on Oak Grove Rd not far from her home. Prayers for this family and may God give you strength for days ahead.
Mary Ellis
February 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
February 27, 2021
