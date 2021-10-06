Menu
Dr. Matthew Alan Blankenship
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Statesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Home - Wilkes
2109 Moravian Falls Road
Moravian Falls, NC
Dr. Matthew Alan Blankenship

June 1, 1973 - September 27, 2021

Dr. Matthew Alan Blankenship changed his residence to heaven Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. He joined his brother, Dr. Nathan Keith Blankenship; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Blankenship of North Wilkesboro, and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Cabe of Wilkesboro; and uncle and aunt, Sammy and Janette Cabe of Lenoir.

Dr. Matthew was born June 1, 1973, in Statesville. He attended Mulberry Street School and was a graduate of Statesville High School. He then went to Appalachian State University and upon graduation, attended Life Chiropractic University in Marietta, Ga., where he graduated with his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. He returned home to Statesville and joined his father, Dr. Radford Blankenship in practice for 21 years. His brother, Dr. Nathan joined them for 10 years in the clinic. Matthew was a member of First Baptist Church, Troutman Baptist Church, and Landmark Church of God.

Dr. Matthew is survived by his parents, Drs. Radford and Martha Blankenship; his loving wife, Brandie; and precious daughter, Sailor Josephine. He is also survived by his awesome niece, Hanna, that he and Brandie help raise; uncle and aunt, Dr. Mike and Rhonda Blankenship; and cousins, Dr. and Mrs. Michael Blankenship; and attorney, Amelia Blankenship.

Dr. Matthew was multi-talented. He and his brother had their own band in high school and at ASU. He played the drums, guitar, piano and sang. He loved fishing, hunting, and talking with his patients about life and their stories. He was a mentor to many of his daughter's friends. He had a gentle spirit, a giving heart, and to know him was to love him.

Our sorrow is great, but God's grace and mercy endures forever. We will be eternally grateful for the 48 years God shared Matthew with all of us. We named him Matthew meaning "gift of God" and he truly was. Matthew's reunion with his Lord and all his family in heaven gives us all great comfort so we can say "It is well with our soul."

Adams Funeral Home of Wilkes

www.adamsfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our minds and hearts were filled with sadness at the news of your loss. We have loved the cheerful uplifting spirit that is felt each time we visit. We mourn your loss and celebrate your faith in Christ. Dr. Matthew was a good man and is enjoying reunion with other family members that have passed on. Christ will comfort you during this difficult time of separation and our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jane and Keith Wilson
October 27, 2021
Praying for peace and understanding. Dr Matthew Blankenship was an amazing doctor and person. He always had the time to chat about my day and ask about my family. He remembered them by name! I pray for his family as they move through this season. He will be missed by so many!
Sandra Fox
Other
October 25, 2021
We are so sorry for Your loss. We will miss Matthew very much. Our Thoughts and Prayers are with You All.
Lori and Keith Rash
Friend
October 11, 2021
To the Blankenship Family: Words cannot express our sorrow for your loss. Matthew was like family to us and we loved him dearly. Please know that all of you will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Billy and Carol Faw
Friend
October 9, 2021
Dr. Blankenship, Family, Friends, and Co-Workers; I am so sorry to hear of this devastating news of his unexpected passing. My Heart, Prayers are lifted up to you all at this time and hope that Gods hands hold you in easing your suffering, understanding, and pain. Please let me know if there is anything at all that I can do for you.
Julie Huffman
Work
October 9, 2021
Dear Martha Jo and Raddy, I remember both of you well from my childhood. When I saw your son´s name and read the obituary, I was so sad to see that you have lost two sons. May God wrap you both and his wife and children in the palms of his hand. With love and sympathy....
Mary Elizabeth Bell Southwell
Other
October 9, 2021
I really liked Dr. Blakenship he was so very kind and empathetic when I was in pain. I will never forget him and his generosity of always asking about my daughter and giving her toys out of his office. His life truly touched me and my family's. He always talked about Sailor and how proud he was of her dancing. Many prayers for his family are going up at this time for peace and comfort. May God Bless you all!
Hannah Abee Osborne
October 7, 2021
I'm so sorry about your lost. You are in my prayers and thoughts.
COOKIE MESSICK
Friend
October 7, 2021
My prayers are with y´all.
Linda Little
October 7, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I just heard and there's are no words I can say to express my sympathy to your family. May God wrap you all in his arms and give some peace during this difficult time.
Sandy Benfield
Work
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God give you peace and comfort. Please know you will be in my prayers. Sending love and hugs.
Starr Harris
October 6, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss! Praying for God´s supernatural peace and comfort for all his family and friends.
Carolyn Horne
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss prayers
Becky Knox
October 6, 2021
Oh, how sorry I am to hear of Dr. Matthews passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the Family. I will continue to pray for you all in the hard days to come.
Julie Huffman
October 6, 2021
