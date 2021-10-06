Dr. Matthew Alan BlankenshipJune 1, 1973 - September 27, 2021Dr. Matthew Alan Blankenship changed his residence to heaven Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. He joined his brother, Dr. Nathan Keith Blankenship; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Blankenship of North Wilkesboro, and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Cabe of Wilkesboro; and uncle and aunt, Sammy and Janette Cabe of Lenoir.Dr. Matthew was born June 1, 1973, in Statesville. He attended Mulberry Street School and was a graduate of Statesville High School. He then went to Appalachian State University and upon graduation, attended Life Chiropractic University in Marietta, Ga., where he graduated with his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. He returned home to Statesville and joined his father, Dr. Radford Blankenship in practice for 21 years. His brother, Dr. Nathan joined them for 10 years in the clinic. Matthew was a member of First Baptist Church, Troutman Baptist Church, and Landmark Church of God.Dr. Matthew is survived by his parents, Drs. Radford and Martha Blankenship; his loving wife, Brandie; and precious daughter, Sailor Josephine. He is also survived by his awesome niece, Hanna, that he and Brandie help raise; uncle and aunt, Dr. Mike and Rhonda Blankenship; and cousins, Dr. and Mrs. Michael Blankenship; and attorney, Amelia Blankenship.Dr. Matthew was multi-talented. He and his brother had their own band in high school and at ASU. He played the drums, guitar, piano and sang. He loved fishing, hunting, and talking with his patients about life and their stories. He was a mentor to many of his daughter's friends. He had a gentle spirit, a giving heart, and to know him was to love him.Our sorrow is great, but God's grace and mercy endures forever. We will be eternally grateful for the 48 years God shared Matthew with all of us. We named him Matthew meaning "gift of God" and he truly was. Matthew's reunion with his Lord and all his family in heaven gives us all great comfort so we can say "It is well with our soul."Adams Funeral Home of Wilkes