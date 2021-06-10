May Frances WalkerMay Frances Sharpe Walker, 74, of Statesville, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.She was born Oct. 30, 1946, in Statesville, the daughter of the late Rufus Franklin Sharpe and Lillie Summers Sharpe.May helped to restore many vintage cars over the last 20 years; one of her favorites was her cherished 1966 Ford Truck. She enjoyed antique car shows with her family, spending time in her yard gardening and being among her flowers. She was a lady of faith and a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church. May never met a stranger and the world has lost a true friend.Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 25 years, Allen Walker; sons, Jackie Moore and wife, Kim, and Jonathan Walker and wife, Christine; daughter, Kathy Moore; grandchildren, Sherry Davidson (Kyle), Curtis Moore, Brandon Moore (Megan) and Jeramiah Moore (Haley Andrews); great-grandchildren, Keelie Davidson, Addison Davidson, Mallory Moore, Brooklyn Walker and Evelyn Walker; brothers, Johnnie Sharpe (Margie) and Joe Sharpe; canine companion, Roxie; and numerous other loving family and friends.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville.A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 823 Mountainview Rd., in Statesville, with Pastor Brandon Gwaltney officiating.Pallbearers will be Gene Dagenhart, Frosty Winters, Bubba Bowman, Matthew Link, Jeff Moore and Todd Daniels.The family would like to thank Hospice of Iredell County for their wonderful care of May during her illness and request memorial donations be made to them in her honor.Nicholson Funeral Home