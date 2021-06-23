Menu
Melissa Louise "Sissy" Spry
1970 - 2021
Melissa "Sissy" Louise (Hartness) Spry

April 3, 1970 - June 20, 2021

Melissa "Sissy" Louise (Hartness) Spry, 51, of Harmony, entered her heavenly home Sunday, June 20, 2021, from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Forsyth County.

"Sissy," as she was so lovingly known as, was born April 3, 1970, in Iredell County. She was the daughter of Vera Phyllis Hartness and the late Jimmy Lee Hartness.

In life, Sissy graduated from Mitchell College, earning her an Associate's Degree and the title of Registered Nurse. Sissy was employed as a nurse at Davie County Health Department for 26 years. In 1995, she married the love of her life Jeffrey Todd Spry, in Davie County, together their union was blessed with one daughter, Alexx Spry. Sissy was active in the church community, she was a member of Ijames Baptist church where she participated in the choir and helped with the youth. She enjoyed the simple things in life like watching hummingbirds, driving golf carts with the dog, and being with her family. Sissy was a kind woman who always put others before herself.

Sissy leaves behind to cherish her memory a mother, Vera Phyllis Hartness; husband, Jeffrey Spry; daughter, Alexx Spry; sisters, Angela Hartness Rector ( Mark), Christal Hartness; in-laws, Bob and Janie Spry; grand dog, Ellie-May Spry; and nieces and nephews, Nathaniel Rector, Tangie Rector, and Elise Hartness.

A visitation for Sissy will be held Wednesday, June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville. A funeral service for Sissy will be held Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m., at Ijames Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Robert Jackson. Sissy will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Please consider memorials to Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation.

Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville

www.daviefuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville
NC
Jun
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Ijames Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Davie Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davie Funeral Service.
I am so very sorry to hear about Melissa's passing! I had no idea! I worked with Melissa in accreditation meetings for local health departments. She is a precious, sweet woman and I am so thankful I was able to meet her. I pray for her family and friends. I pray that you all will feel God's awesome presence as He surrounds you with His great love and comfort! Emily Mayes
Emily Mayes
Work
July 29, 2021
