Melissa "Sissy" Louise (Hartness) SpryApril 3, 1970 - June 20, 2021Melissa "Sissy" Louise (Hartness) Spry, 51, of Harmony, entered her heavenly home Sunday, June 20, 2021, from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Forsyth County."Sissy," as she was so lovingly known as, was born April 3, 1970, in Iredell County. She was the daughter of Vera Phyllis Hartness and the late Jimmy Lee Hartness.In life, Sissy graduated from Mitchell College, earning her an Associate's Degree and the title of Registered Nurse. Sissy was employed as a nurse at Davie County Health Department for 26 years. In 1995, she married the love of her life Jeffrey Todd Spry, in Davie County, together their union was blessed with one daughter, Alexx Spry. Sissy was active in the church community, she was a member of Ijames Baptist church where she participated in the choir and helped with the youth. She enjoyed the simple things in life like watching hummingbirds, driving golf carts with the dog, and being with her family. Sissy was a kind woman who always put others before herself.Sissy leaves behind to cherish her memory a mother, Vera Phyllis Hartness; husband, Jeffrey Spry; daughter, Alexx Spry; sisters, Angela Hartness Rector ( Mark), Christal Hartness; in-laws, Bob and Janie Spry; grand dog, Ellie-May Spry; and nieces and nephews, Nathaniel Rector, Tangie Rector, and Elise Hartness.A visitation for Sissy will be held Wednesday, June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville. A funeral service for Sissy will be held Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m., at Ijames Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Robert Jackson. Sissy will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.Please consider memorials to Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation.Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville