Melvin Henry Johnson
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
603 South Center Street
Statesville, NC
Melvin Henry Johnson

Mr. Melvin Henry Johnson, 69, of Greensboro, formerly of Statesville, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, April 22, at 2 p.m., at Love, Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m., at the church. Burial will be held Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m., at the Belmont Cemetery in Statesville.

Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Johnson family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
