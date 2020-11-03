Michael Burchette
James "Michael" Burchette, 60, of Harmony, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.
Michael was born in Iredell County, July 12, 1960, and was the son of the late James David Burchette and Lucille Moose Burchette.
He was a graduate of South Iredell High School and received his associate degree in engineering from Mitchell Community College.
On Feb. 6, 1993 Michael married Tammy Binkley Burchette and together they shared 27 years of marriage before his passing.
During his free time, Michael enjoyed working with NASCAR teams as a mechanic. He worked for 18 years with Bernhardt Furniture and later worked with Duke Power and Freightliner.
Michael was a member of Fern Hill Baptist Church where he served as choir director and was a licensed minister.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Anderson and Linda Campbell.
In addition to his wife, Tammy, Michael is survived by two nieces, Lisa Levan (Coleen Sullivan) and Jansen Bailey; and three nephews, Matthew Anderson, Tim Anderson (Crystal), and Jamie Phipps. A sister-in-law, Deborah Orren, also survives.
A service to celebrate the life of Michael Burchette will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Brad Borders and Dr. Jesse Stroud officiating. The family will visit with friends for one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Purple Heart Homes at purplehearthomesusa.org/donate
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 3, 2020.