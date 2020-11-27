Michael ColthamMr. Michael Lawrence Coltham, 84, of Statesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.Born in London, England April 2, 1936, he was a son of the late Charles Coltham and Florence Covington Coltham. He served in the British R.A.F. and trained in England for nursing and became an R.N. He and his wife spent time in Australia before coming to America and he published two books. He was a member of the St. Francis Order of Divine Compassion, Trinity Episcopal Church, and enjoyed travelling.Survivors include his wife, Betty Emily Bennett Coltham; son, Nigel Coltham (Carolyn); four daughters, Jane Hunt (Billy), Amanda Steen, Sarah Morrissey (Earl), and Estelle Coltham; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his dog, Tuppence.A private family service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Brad Mullis officiating.Memorials may be given to Trinity Episcopal Church, 801 Henkel Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28677; or Hospice & Palliative Care Of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd. Statesville, N.C. 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home