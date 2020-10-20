Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Dopilka
Michael Dopilka

Mr. Michael William Dopilka, 89, of Troutman, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville.

He is survived by one daughter, Sheila Dopilka Riddell and husband, Michael, of Troutman; his sister-in-law, Elsie Dopilka; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, Pa.



Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.