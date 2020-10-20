Michael DopilkaMr. Michael William Dopilka, 89, of Troutman, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville.He is survived by one daughter, Sheila Dopilka Riddell and husband, Michael, of Troutman; his sister-in-law, Elsie Dopilka; and many nieces and nephews.A private family graveside service will be held at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, Pa.Troutman Funeral Home