Michael Hennessey
Michael Hennessey, 62, of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022.
He was born Oct. 10, 1959, in Boston, Mass., the son of Patrick and Anastasia Hennessey. He was preceded in death by brothers, Patrick and George Hennessey; and a stepson, Matthew Ward.
Michael attended Heartsville High School in South Carolina. He loved spending time with his family. He loved collecting military memorabilia. He was an avid sports fan for the Carolina Panthers and Boston Red Sox. He worked most of his career in distribution and finished his career at NGK Ceramics. He proudly served his country in the Army and was stationed in Germany.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amanda Carrier Hennessey; parents, Patrick and Anastasia; nephew, George (Alayna) Hennessey; niece Jennifer (Michael) Hennessey; stepdaughter, Mindy Faulk; grandson J.J. Faulk; niece, Livia Hennessey; nephew Logan Hennessey; niece, Jayden Southard; and father and mother-in-law, James and Kathy Carrier.
A visitation will be held at Nicholson Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22748, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 19, 2022.