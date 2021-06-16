Menu
Mike Gerchak
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Mike Gerchak

Myron "Mike" Gerchak, 78, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

Mr. Gerchak was born May 13, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the son of the late Victor and Ann Sawisky Gerchak.

He was a graduate of Brooklyn, N.Y., schools, and was married to the late Caroline Concetta Bisesti Gerchak. He traveled the world while serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He looked forward to attending the Navy reunions and was a retired union carpenter in New York. He loved fishing, cars and had a passion for car shows.

He is survived by a son, Eric Gerchak (Joanna) of Statesville; and one brother, Daniel Gerchak of Long Island, N.Y.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Gerchak, who passed away May 28, 2018.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests taking your loved ones to dinner in honor of Mike Gerchak.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 16, 2021.
