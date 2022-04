Milton Lee MayfieldMr. Milton Lee Mayfield, 82, of Statesville, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home. The celebration of life services for Mr. Mayfield will be conducted Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in The Belmont Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. The Rev. Barbara McCollum will officiate. Please visit the Book of Memories for Mr. Mayfield at www.rutledgeandbigham.com Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary