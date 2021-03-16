Menu
Minnie Mae Dickens Lowe
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Minnie Mae Dickens Lowe

July 8, 1925 - March 15, 2021

Minnie Mae Dickens Lowe, 95, of Hiddenite, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center.

Born in Iredell County, July 8, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Azel Cyrus Dickens and Minda Shoemaker Dickens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; and her husband, Alvin Nelson Lowe.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Paul Lowe, James Lowe and Susan (Geoff) Losey; grandchildren, Melissa (Mason) Hurley, George and Geoffrey Losey; and her great-grandchildren, Ford, Hazel and Keegan.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grassy Knob Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
