Minnie Mae Dickens LoweJuly 8, 1925 - March 15, 2021Minnie Mae Dickens Lowe, 95, of Hiddenite, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center.Born in Iredell County, July 8, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Azel Cyrus Dickens and Minda Shoemaker Dickens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; and her husband, Alvin Nelson Lowe.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Paul Lowe, James Lowe and Susan (Geoff) Losey; grandchildren, Melissa (Mason) Hurley, George and Geoffrey Losey; and her great-grandchildren, Ford, Hazel and Keegan.The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grassy Knob Baptist Church Cemetery.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home