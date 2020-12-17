Menu
Miriam Moose
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Miriam Moose

Mrs. Miriam Eller Moose, 87, of Statesville, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.

Born in Ashe County, March 7, 1933, she was a homemaker and a member of St. Marks Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Wayne Moose, Oct. 15, 2012.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Johnsie Moose Reavis; her caregivers, Martin (Alex) and Tammy Chavez; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Comans.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at St. Marks Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. J.B. Parker Jr. officiating. The body will lie-in-state at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or to St. Mark's Baptist Church, 1852 Old Wilkesboro Rd., Statesville, NC, 28625.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Lying in State
1:00p.m.
St. Marks Baptist Church
NC
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Marks Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was a roommate w/ Miriam in the sixties for about 5 years. Miriam loved to snow ski and also enjoyed the lake on most weekends. I will miss talking to Miriam & will always wish that she could continue to be w/us.
Janice G. Smith
December 29, 2020
Vickie Lynn Crysel Cowan
December 19, 2020
Vickie Lynn Crysel Cowan
December 19, 2020
Vickie Lynn Crysel Cowan
December 19, 2020
My grandmother will be greatly missed by all of us grandkids and great grandkids
Vickie Lynn Crysel Cowan
December 19, 2020
Miriam was my grandmother. I was unaware.. sending prayers
Tonya R Driver
December 19, 2020
