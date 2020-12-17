Miriam MooseMrs. Miriam Eller Moose, 87, of Statesville, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.Born in Ashe County, March 7, 1933, she was a homemaker and a member of St. Marks Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Wayne Moose, Oct. 15, 2012.Survivors include a sister-in-law, Johnsie Moose Reavis; her caregivers, Martin (Alex) and Tammy Chavez; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Comans.Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at St. Marks Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. J.B. Parker Jr. officiating. The body will lie-in-state at the church for one hour prior to the service.Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or to St. Mark's Baptist Church, 1852 Old Wilkesboro Rd., Statesville, NC, 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home