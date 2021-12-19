Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Monroe Junior Overcash
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Monroe Junior Overcash

Mr. Monroe Junior Overcash, 82, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at his home, in Statesville.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Josh Byrd will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Mr. Overcash was born Oct. 19, 1939, in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Sylvester Overcash and Lundy Huneycutt Overcash. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Statesville. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the mountains. He also enjoyed working at Flea Markets with Barbara. Monroe was a cancer survivor of 33 years. He worked for ABT, Inc., formerly Poly-Drain, in Troutman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Pinkey Juanita Overcash Loving; two sons, Johnny Ray Overcash and Ricky Lee Overcash; two sisters; two brothers, Guy L. Overcash and Charles Hinson; and great-granddaughter, Madison Chappell.

Mr. Overcash is survived by his wife, Barbara Overcash; daughter, Toni Overcash of Statesville; five stepsons, David Summers of Union Grove, and Doyle, Darrel, Danny and Donnie Summers, all of Statesville; six grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Service
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N, Kannapolis, NC
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home Chapel
268 N, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending prayers for Bobbie. I'm so sorry for your loss. Uncle Monroe was a great man.
Martha Howard
Family
January 23, 2022
So sorry to hear about Monroes passing. GOD BLESS YOU ALL .
Frances Shell Overcash
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results