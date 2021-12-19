Monroe Junior Overcash
Mr. Monroe Junior Overcash, 82, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at his home, in Statesville.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Josh Byrd will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Mr. Overcash was born Oct. 19, 1939, in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Sylvester Overcash and Lundy Huneycutt Overcash. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Statesville. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the mountains. He also enjoyed working at Flea Markets with Barbara. Monroe was a cancer survivor of 33 years. He worked for ABT, Inc., formerly Poly-Drain, in Troutman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Pinkey Juanita Overcash Loving; two sons, Johnny Ray Overcash and Ricky Lee Overcash; two sisters; two brothers, Guy L. Overcash and Charles Hinson; and great-granddaughter, Madison Chappell.
Mr. Overcash is survived by his wife, Barbara Overcash; daughter, Toni Overcash of Statesville; five stepsons, David Summers of Union Grove, and Doyle, Darrel, Danny and Donnie Summers, all of Statesville; six grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 19, 2021.