Myles Henry IrelandMyles Henry Ireland, 84, of Union Grove, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home with his loving wife, Pal.He was born April 11, 1936, in Union Grove, Iredell County, within sight of the house where he was born to the late Troy Wilson Ireland and Mary Eldora Bennett Ireland. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jack Ireland.Myles and his wife were the proud owners of the Cook Shack in Union Grove where he shared his loved of music with others from all over the world. He played the guitar and sang; covering bluegrass, Western, country, Marty Robbins and Elvis, and numerous other types of music. Most of all, he loved his family and community and the extended family he created at the Cook Shack.Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 64 years, Pal Speece Ireland; sons, Myles Wendell Ireland (Annette) and Mark Anthony Ireland; daughters, Lesa Ireland Sharpe (Dennis), June Ireland-Mitchell (Gary) and Shelia Speece Wood; grandchildren, Shane Ireland Sharpe, Sheena Sharpe Harris, Marcus Myles Ireland, Marissa Ireland Ratcliffe, Will Gary Mitchell, Charlie Drew Mitchell, Jennifer Leaird, Zeth Davidson and Kahia "Blue" Wood; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Ireland (Ann); sisters, Janice Sparks (Phillip), Jane Ireland Sherrill, Betty Lou Anderson (Herman) and Sue Ellen Going (Jim); and numerous other loving family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Union Grove United Methodist Church, 1331 Sloans Mill Rd. in Union Grove. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Interment will follow in Union Grove U.M.C. Cemetery in Union Grove.Nicholson Funeral Home