Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myra Allene Brown Harrold
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
Myra Allene Brown Harrold

May 21, 1948 - June 11, 2021

Myra Allene Brown Harrold, 73, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, after an extended illness.

Allene was born in Iredell County, Friday, May 21, 1948, to the late James Allen Brown and Mary Milvanna Meadows Brown.

In addition to Allene's parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Clarence "Sonny" Johnson, and Monroe James Harrold; and one sister, Pat Douglas.

Allene is survived by two sons, Clarence Johnson and wife, Alyssa, of Stony Point, and James Allen Johnson of the home; one daughter, Wanda Johnson Knox and husband, Eddie, of Statesville; one sister, Rebecca Robinette of Harmony; and five grandchildren, Josh Knox, Shante Knox, Baylee Holland, Bella Robinson, and Lilly Robinson.

A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 494 Lippard Farm Rd. in Statesville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. The Rev. Curtis White will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Myra Harrold.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church
494 Lippard Farm Rd, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Chapman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. Now she is walking in the glory land with no illness or pain. Reunited with the loved and catching up on everything and laughing and having a good. May God be with the family at this time.
Missy Dagenhart Carrigan
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results