Myra Allene Brown Harrold



May 21, 1948 - June 11, 2021



Myra Allene Brown Harrold, 73, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, after an extended illness.



Allene was born in Iredell County, Friday, May 21, 1948, to the late James Allen Brown and Mary Milvanna Meadows Brown.



In addition to Allene's parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Clarence "Sonny" Johnson, and Monroe James Harrold; and one sister, Pat Douglas.



Allene is survived by two sons, Clarence Johnson and wife, Alyssa, of Stony Point, and James Allen Johnson of the home; one daughter, Wanda Johnson Knox and husband, Eddie, of Statesville; one sister, Rebecca Robinette of Harmony; and five grandchildren, Josh Knox, Shante Knox, Baylee Holland, Bella Robinson, and Lilly Robinson.



A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 494 Lippard Farm Rd. in Statesville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. The Rev. Curtis White will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.



Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Myra Harrold.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 14, 2021.