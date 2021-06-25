Myrtle Bee Carpenter "Maw-Maw Bee" Marion
November 29, 1924 - June 22, 2021
Myrtle Bee Carpenter "Maw-Maw Bee" Marion, 96, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully in Mooresville, alongside her loving family and caregivers Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
A visitation service will be held Sunday, June 27, at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville from 2 to 4 p.m. Formerly of Charleston, W.Va., a visitation service will be held for Myrtle at the Charleston Mountain Mission Church Tuesday, June 29, from 12 to 2 p.m. A service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. The Revs. Kenny Petry and Al Mendez will officiate.
Myrtle was born Nov. 29, 1924, in Charleston, W.Va., to the Rev. James Adam Carpenter and Hazel Alice Henson Carpenter, whom she joins in Heaven, along with her beloved husband, Earl F. Marion Jr. of Charleston, W.Va.; siblings, D. Elvin Carpenter of Charleston, W.Va., Adam E. Carpenter of Charleston, W.Va., and Charlotte "Pod" L. Stephens of Pt. Pleasant, W.Va.; and son, David Earl Marion of Charleston, W.Va. She attended Charleston High School of Charleston, W.Va.
Myrtle was a daughter of Christ and a God-fearing Christian woman. She was a kind soul and a breath of fresh air to all who knew her. She was known to many as a "nurse without a degree," as she was always quick to tend to her family and friends in need, most notably her husband, father, and grandmother. Myrtle had a niche for crocheting afghans; one of her famous talents. She is remembered as a proud woman, always dressing her best.
Myrtle loved her family more than anything in the world. She leaves behind a legacy of her love to her family, including her three children, Ramona Cohen (Ben) of Winfield, W.Va., Brenda Dove of Fort Mill, S.C., and Randy Marion (Betty) of Mooresville; seven grandchildren, Pamela Cupps, Cynthia Vanfossen, Timothy Kelchner (Lori), Kristi Johnson (Paul), Sheri Berry (Mark), Jennifer Mills (Grey), and Randy Marion II (Melanie); 19 great-grandchildren, Brandon Cupps, Holland Cupps, Meghan Trivison (Bryan), Matthew Halstead, Madison Vanfossen, Logan Kelchner (Abigail), Colton Kelchner, Connor Kelchner, Clay Johnson, Christopher Berry (Madeline), Zachary Berry (Christina), Katie Berry, Lauren Berry, Alexandria Mills, Grey Mills III, Grant Mills, Randy Marion III, Vanessa Marion, and Victoria Marion; and seven great-great-grandchildren, Noella Cupps, James Edward Trivison, Miriam Trivison, Makenzi Huffman, Malikai Brock, Cody Kelchner, and Peyton Kelchner.
In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make a memorial contribution, the family asks that donations be made to Mountain Mission, Inc. Social Services, 1620 7th Ave., Charleston, WV 25387, www.mountainmission.com
.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2021.