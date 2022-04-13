Menu
Nancy Lou Hoskins
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Nancy Lou Hoskins

Nancy Lou Hoskins, 84, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Nancy was born to the late James and Florence Wilcox Clarke in Syracuse, N.Y. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Hoskins; and brother, Jimmy Clarke.

Nancy leaves behind her daughter, Amy Blankenship (Carl); sons, Peter Hoskins, and Michael Hoskins; grandchildren, Cody Hoskins, Shawn Hoskins, Robert Hoskins (LeAnna), and Brittany Lege; great-grandchildren, Jackson Hoskins, Aaliyah Hoskins, Millie Hoskins, and Lila Hoskins; and special friends, Laura Harmon, and Larry "Kemo" Baker.

Nancy loved dogs and Arabian horses.

No services are planned at this time.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 13, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
April 13, 2022
