Nancy Lea Johnson RedmanNovember 6, 1937 - March 29, 2022Nancy Lea Johnson Redman, 84, of Mocksville, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her home.She was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Iredell County, to the late James Burl and Belva Walker Johnson. Mrs. Redman was a member of First United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Redman; siblings, Margie Gail Johnson, Patti Johnson Cannup, Louise Johnson McDaniel, Barbara Johnson Jolley, an infant brother, J. B. Johnson, and Kenneth Johnson; and sister-in-law, Barbara Knox Johnson.Survivors include her husband, Samuel Preston Redman; siblings, Martha Johnson Hartley (Ray) of Spartanburg, S.C., Jean Johnson Parker (Tommy) of Harmony, and Larry Johnson (Carolyn) of Statesville; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, at Rose Cemetery, with the Rev. Danny Redman officiating. The service will be available to view at Lambert Funeral Home website. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, March 31, to pay their respects.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be considered for Davie Community Foundation, P.O. Box 546, Mocksville, NC 27028, Memo: Dennis Redman Memorial Scholarship.Lambert Funeral Home & Cremation Service