Nancy Beaver Spivey
August 30, 1940 - December 22, 2020
Friends, family, and those in the Statesville community are invited to a Celebration of Life for Nancy Spivey Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in High Point.
You may join in person in the church facility, 512 N. Main St., in High Point, or online through a livestream on the First UMC, High Point Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumchp
.
Being sensitive to those who will gather in person, please take precautions and wear a face covering. This occasion will be one of worship, remembrance, and thanksgiving for Nancy, a beloved Christian, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 2, 2022.