Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Beaver Spivey
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Nancy Beaver Spivey

August 30, 1940 - December 22, 2020

Friends, family, and those in the Statesville community are invited to a Celebration of Life for Nancy Spivey Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in High Point.

You may join in person in the church facility, 512 N. Main St., in High Point, or online through a livestream on the First UMC, High Point Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumchp.

Being sensitive to those who will gather in person, please take precautions and wear a face covering. This occasion will be one of worship, remembrance, and thanksgiving for Nancy, a beloved Christian, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
512 N. Main St, High Point, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.