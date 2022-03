Nicholas Dewayne Satterfield



Nicholas Dewayne Satterfield, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at this home. He was born Oct. 18, 1974, the son of Terry Lewis Carson and Margaret Virginia Satterfield.



A celebration of life service will be held Friday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m., at Belmont Cemetery.



Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Carson and Satterfield families.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 4, 2021.