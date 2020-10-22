Noel Alvin Barney Sr.November 28, 1949 - October 18, 2020Noel Alvin Barney Sr., 70, of Harmony, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.He was born to the late James and Evelyn Barney Nov. 28, 1949, in Rowan County. In addition to his parents he was preceded by his wife, Sylvia Barney; and a sister, Ruth Barney.Noel loved being outdoors. After retiring from driving a truck he returned to gardening and farming. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, as long as he could wear his overalls he was happy. He was a loving father and wonderful, caring grandfather, and a faithful member of Mountain View Baptist Church.Those left to cherish his memory include his children which were his pride and joy, Noel Alvin Barney Jr. (Carey) of Hamptonville, Daniel Adam Barney of Hamptonville, Jesse Thomas Barney of Cooleemee and daughter, Sandy McIntyre (Gerald) of Advance; two sisters, Linda Kyles (Hubert) of Woodleaf and Dena Phelps (Charlie) of Cooleemee; and five grandchildren, Audrey McIntyre (Christopher Hundley), Madeline McIntyre, Aaron McIntrye, Jake Barney and Calton Barney.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Mountain View Baptist Church, 1232 Mountain View Church Rd., in Hamptonville, with funeral services following the visitation.The family has requested memorials to be made to Mountain View Baptist Church for the "Life Center Building Fund"; or to Wanda Whitley in care of Jesse Barney.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home