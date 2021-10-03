Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Noel Kent "Boobie" Weisner
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Noel Kent "Boobie" Weisner

Noel Kent "Boobie" Weisner, 85, of Olin, died at 6:57 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Rosewood Assisted Living in Harmony, following a lengthy period of declining health.

He was born in Iredell County, in 1935, and was the son of the late Raymond Jennings and Foda White Weisner. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1954 and Pfeiffer University in 1958. He was a retired chemist and assistant superintendent for Delta #4 of J.P Stevens Textile Company in Roanoke Rapids.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anne Henderson Weisner; their three children, Bradley Kent Weisner (Laura) of Charlotte, Wendy Weisner Smith (Tim) of Salisbury, and Bobby Vaughn Weisner (Lisa) of Glen Allen, Va.; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Weisner (Jessie), Elizabeth Weisner, Matthew Smith (Keri), Isaac Smith (Lauren), Ruth Smith (Tommy), Madison Weisner, Spencer Weisner, and Eli Weisner; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private family service will be conducted at Union Grove United Methodist Church, where the Weisners have been long-time active members, with the Rev. Neill Shaw officiating.

Memorials may be made to Union Grove United Methodist Church, 1331 Sloan's Mill Rd., Union Grove NC, 28689.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 3, 2021.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry such a beloved is no longer here to enjoy but rejoicing with you at his presence with the one whose love he embodied. May you all feel God´s grace holding you.! Shalom, Linda & Jack
Linda and Jack McHenry
October 4, 2021
"Boobie" was a good neighbor and friend. My prayers are with all the family. He always had a smile for everyone
Phyllis Lambert Lowe
Friend
October 4, 2021
Remembering him with admiration. Enjoyed seeing him a few years ago at our Class 65 reunion. Great teacher to many
Sherry Little Davis
School
October 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of "Boobie's" passing....he was a super guy and always jovial. Our deepest sympathy to Anne and the Family.
Ron and Paula McLelland
October 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
October 3, 2021
