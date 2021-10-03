Noel Kent "Boobie" WeisnerNoel Kent "Boobie" Weisner, 85, of Olin, died at 6:57 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Rosewood Assisted Living in Harmony, following a lengthy period of declining health.He was born in Iredell County, in 1935, and was the son of the late Raymond Jennings and Foda White Weisner. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1954 and Pfeiffer University in 1958. He was a retired chemist and assistant superintendent for Delta #4 of J.P Stevens Textile Company in Roanoke Rapids.He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anne Henderson Weisner; their three children, Bradley Kent Weisner (Laura) of Charlotte, Wendy Weisner Smith (Tim) of Salisbury, and Bobby Vaughn Weisner (Lisa) of Glen Allen, Va.; eight grandchildren, Jonathan Weisner (Jessie), Elizabeth Weisner, Matthew Smith (Keri), Isaac Smith (Lauren), Ruth Smith (Tommy), Madison Weisner, Spencer Weisner, and Eli Weisner; and four great-grandchildren.Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private family service will be conducted at Union Grove United Methodist Church, where the Weisners have been long-time active members, with the Rev. Neill Shaw officiating.Memorials may be made to Union Grove United Methodist Church, 1331 Sloan's Mill Rd., Union Grove NC, 28689.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home