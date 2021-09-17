Norma Jean Wood MattoxApril 26, 1954 - September 15, 2021Mrs. Norma Jean Wood Mattox, 67, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from an extended illness.Born April 26, 1954, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Wood and Ollie Allen Wood.Educated in the public schools of Rowan County, Mrs. Mattox retired from Home Goods and worked as a seamstress.A member of New Shepherd Baptist Church in Cooleemee, she was a member of the choir, member of the Deaconess Board, Church Treasurer, member of the Pastor's Aid Society, and assistant secretary of Sunday school.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Tommy Wood; nephews, Shawn Wood and Matthew Wood; and niece, Khaliyah Wood.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ronald Mattox Jr. (Sonja), Terica Allison (Wayne), Tonya Williams (Travis), Melissa Ikard (Sean), Alicia Lackey (Wesley Sr.) all of Statesville; former husband, Ronald Mattox Sr.; siblings, Barbara Wood of Charlotte, Yvonne Fisher (Phillip) of Farmington, Celeste Haile of Mocksville, and Timothy Wood of Charlotte; sister-in-law, Sandra Wood of Charlotte; aunt, Georgia Graham (John) of Greensboro; great-great-aunt, Lizzie Mayfied of Cooleemee; uncles, William Allen of Mocksville, Derry Allen of Salisbury, and Gary Allen (Bonnie) of Mocksville; grandchildren, Tyrell Mattox (Tatyana), Cameron Mattox, Jaylen Williams, Destany Allison, Chytasia Mattox, Dante' Allison, Kendra Williams, Latoya Cornelius, Jermaine Cornelius, Alasjah McCollough, and Wesley Lackey Jr.; great-grandchildren, Talayah Mattox, Tyah Mattox, Ariah Nichols, and Swalion Tucker Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and her loving church family.A public walk-thru will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel at Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m., at New Shepherd Baptist Church in Cooleemee. Burial in New Shepherd Baptist Church Cemetery will follow service. The Rev. Curtis Cummings is officiating.Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.