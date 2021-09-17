Menu
Norma Jean Wood Mattox
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC
Norma Jean Wood Mattox

April 26, 1954 - September 15, 2021

Mrs. Norma Jean Wood Mattox, 67, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from an extended illness.

Born April 26, 1954, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Wood and Ollie Allen Wood.

Educated in the public schools of Rowan County, Mrs. Mattox retired from Home Goods and worked as a seamstress.

A member of New Shepherd Baptist Church in Cooleemee, she was a member of the choir, member of the Deaconess Board, Church Treasurer, member of the Pastor's Aid Society, and assistant secretary of Sunday school.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Tommy Wood; nephews, Shawn Wood and Matthew Wood; and niece, Khaliyah Wood.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ronald Mattox Jr. (Sonja), Terica Allison (Wayne), Tonya Williams (Travis), Melissa Ikard (Sean), Alicia Lackey (Wesley Sr.) all of Statesville; former husband, Ronald Mattox Sr.; siblings, Barbara Wood of Charlotte, Yvonne Fisher (Phillip) of Farmington, Celeste Haile of Mocksville, and Timothy Wood of Charlotte; sister-in-law, Sandra Wood of Charlotte; aunt, Georgia Graham (John) of Greensboro; great-great-aunt, Lizzie Mayfied of Cooleemee; uncles, William Allen of Mocksville, Derry Allen of Salisbury, and Gary Allen (Bonnie) of Mocksville; grandchildren, Tyrell Mattox (Tatyana), Cameron Mattox, Jaylen Williams, Destany Allison, Chytasia Mattox, Dante' Allison, Kendra Williams, Latoya Cornelius, Jermaine Cornelius, Alasjah McCollough, and Wesley Lackey Jr.; great-grandchildren, Talayah Mattox, Tyah Mattox, Ariah Nichols, and Swalion Tucker Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and her loving church family.

A public walk-thru will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel at Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m., at New Shepherd Baptist Church in Cooleemee. Burial in New Shepherd Baptist Church Cemetery will follow service. The Rev. Curtis Cummings is officiating.

Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.

www.nobleandkelsey.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 17 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street , Salisbury, NC
Sep
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
New Shepherd Baptist Church
Cooleemee, NC
Sep
26
Burial
New Shepherd Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Family, Norma will be truly missed. Her smile and kindness was like none other. You all are in our prayers.
Miller Family (Arthur, Jean, Aretha, Stephanie & family)
September 27, 2021
Earth has no sorrow that Heaven can´t heal. Love Jackie
Jacqueline Ijames
September 23, 2021
