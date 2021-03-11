Norma Suclupe
Sra. Norma Dina Suclupe, 72, of Lima, Peru, passed away to be with our Heavenly Father Monday, March 8, 2021, in Lake Worth, Fla.
A memorial celebration Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 525 Camden Dr., Statesville, NC 28677, with the Rev. Father Thomas J. Kessler, Pastor, officiating. A celebration of life reception will follow the Mass in the Parish Hall.
Norma was born in Lima, Peru to Julio and Andrea Landeo July 28, 1948. Norma married the love of her life, Fernando Suclupe, May 20, 1965, in Lima, Peru. Fernando and Norma, guided through their faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, made their journey from Peru to New York City's Manhattan neighborhood in 1969. In 1985, Fernando and Norma relocated with Hunt Corporation to Statesville, and retired in 2002, when they moved to Lake Worth, Fla.
Norma was preceded in death by Julio and Andrea Landeo, Genaro and Victoria Suclupe, Jesus Landeo, and Trinidad Martinez.
Norma is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Fernando Suclupe; four children, Marianella Echevarria (Leopoldo), Norma Echevarria (Raul), Roger Suclupe (Paige), and William Suclupe (Alisha); brother and sister, Diana Corsino, Juana Suclupe, Jose Landeo, and Orfelinda Jaded; 12 grandchildren, Denise Goncalves, Stephanie Perdomo, Cristina Ramirez, Sean Paul Echevarria, Lauren Echevarria, Aileen Echevarria, Hannah Suclupe, Nicole Echevarria, Matthew Suclupe, Michael Suclupe, William (Liam) Suclupe, Owen Suclupe; and 13 great-grandchildren, Isaac Reyes, Isabella Ramirez, Valentino Ramirez, Delilah Ramirez, Madelyn Ramirez, Angelina Perdomo, Mia Averie Ramirez, Alonha Pharr, Stefan Fries, Lorenzo Goncalves, Aiden Perdomo, Luciana Pharr, and Zayn Echevarria.
In the spirit of Norma's servant heart, in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Philip Faith Formation Mission, www.faithdirect.net
, church code: NC1000; or a charity of your choosing that blesses people in need.
The family of Norma Dina Suclupe, wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to the medical staff at John F. Kennedy Hospital in Atlantis, Fla., in particular Ingrid Cardenas and Carmen Cordova, who were angels by her side.
Nicholson Funeral Homewww.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 11, 2021.