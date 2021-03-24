Ola Cline
Ola Mae Sanders Cline, affectionately known as "Miss Ola" passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the home of Joe and Sue Williams.
Ola was born Oct. 10, 1938, in Rowan County, to Walter and Laura Ann McKnight Sanders. Ola attended Rowan County Schools and graduated from Landis High School.
On Nov. 6, 1965, she married Billy Ray Cline. They were married for 55 years. Ola was the sole caregiver for her husband for many years until his death on Oct. 13, 2020. She would have it no other way. They were the apple of each other's eye. You did not see one without the other. She and Bill were business partners and together ran the Pine Ridge Service Station and later opened Cline Enterprises. They enjoyed square dancing and danced with the Tar Heel Squares of China Grove in the 70s. Ola was a faithful member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church until the declining health of her husband. She loved her church family and enjoyed church functions as long as she was able to go.
Ola was a very hard worker and at times was working three jobs. She retired from Lowe's Distribution in 1997.
Miss Ola never met a stranger. She had the gift of gab and enjoyed talking with anyone in person or on the phone. She enjoyed gardening and bird watching. Miss Ola loved listening to gospel music including the Rocky Hill Men's Quartet, Gaither Vocal Band and the Isaacs.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh Sanders and Albert Eugene Sanders; and three sisters, Zona Belle Morris, Mary Sercy, and Mattie Kopp.
Ola is survived by one sister, Helen Whitley; brother-in-law, Bob Cline (Denise); three sisters-in-law, Bonnie Sue Cline Williams, Geraldine Cline Myers, and Ann Cline Emmrich (Ralph); as well as many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Rocky Hill Baptist Church, Saturday, March 27, at 11 a.m. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
We wish to express a special thank you to the staff at Gordon Hospice House.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship) of N.C. Western Piedmont Chapter, P.O. Box 5445, Statesville NC 28687 or to Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
