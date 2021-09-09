Onevva Heaggans
Ms. Onevva Heaggans, 93, of Troutman, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence.
A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Lenora Heaggans Reid of Cleveland, N.C.; three grandchildren, Tara Charee Reid of the home, Kimberly Shay Reid of Mooresville, and Robert Christopher Reid of Winsor; four great-grandchildren, Shamal "Tre" Reid of Charlotte, Zoey Reid of Mooresville, Khamoni Smith, and Brooklynn Smith both of Statesville; brother, Joseph (Dorothy) Heaggans Statesville; three sisters, Gladys (George) Stevenson of Statesville, Alfreda (Robert) Blackwell of Troutman and Vernie (John) Smith of Cleveland; sister-in law, Melzetta Heaggans of Troutman; special god son, Randy McDowell of Troutman; special nephew, Richard Micheal Heaggans of Advance; and a host of nieces, nephew, relatives, and friends.
