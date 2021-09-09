Onevva HeaggansMs. Onevva Heaggans, 93, of Troutman, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence.A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery.Survivors include a daughter, Lenora Heaggans Reid of Cleveland, N.C.; three grandchildren, Tara Charee Reid of the home, Kimberly Shay Reid of Mooresville, and Robert Christopher Reid of Winsor; four great-grandchildren, Shamal "Tre" Reid of Charlotte, Zoey Reid of Mooresville, Khamoni Smith, and Brooklynn Smith both of Statesville; brother, Joseph (Dorothy) Heaggans Statesville; three sisters, Gladys (George) Stevenson of Statesville, Alfreda (Robert) Blackwell of Troutman and Vernie (John) Smith of Cleveland; sister-in law, Melzetta Heaggans of Troutman; special god son, Randy McDowell of Troutman; special nephew, Richard Micheal Heaggans of Advance; and a host of nieces, nephew, relatives, and friends.Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary