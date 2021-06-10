Opal HolcombNovember 24, 1925 - June 8, 2021Opal Arlene Jarvis Holcomb, 95, of Hamptonville, passed away June 8, 2021, at the Gordon Hospice House.Opal Arlene was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Wilkes County and was a daughter of the late Clarence and Pollie Maie Nicholson Jarvis.On Dec. 18, 1943, she married Roy Fuller Holcomb who passed away in 2008, following 65 years of marriage. She was preceded in death were three brothers, Neal, William and Tom Jarvis; and two sisters, Ruby Little and Jewell Evanofshi.Surviving siblings are Dorothy Tucker, Mary Ferraiolo, Carolyn Morgan, Wayne Jarvis, Ronald Jarvis and Donald Jarvis. She is survived by four children, Nancy Holcomb, Mae Nicholson (H.C.), Helen Tise (Jerry) and Lee Roy Holcomb; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Hill, Sharon Duncn, Aaron Hill, Mark Nicholson, Jamie Nicholson, Kristie Breznay, Kim Hodock, Kelly Grant, David Holcomb and Keisha Cooper; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.She was the oldest member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hamptonville. She loved her church, her family, and living on her farm.Funeral services will be conducted at Nicholson Funeral Home at 12 p.m., Friday, June 11, with the Rev. Sarah Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hamptonville. Following the graveside services the family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall.Memorials may be given to the Gordon Hospice House, C/O Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28625; or Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 358 Union Grove Rd., C/O Dale Trivette, Hamptonville, N.C. 27020.Nicholson Funeral Home