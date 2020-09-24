Ozell Lula Strickland September 19, 2020 Miss Ozell Lula Strickland, 80, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Celebration of life services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary of Statesville. Burial will follow in the Belmont Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Caper Strickland of the home; three daughters, Margaret (James) Strickland Caldwell, Mary Strickland and Verlencia Strickland McDonald, all of Statesville; and one special granddaughter, Aprile Strickland of Statesville. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary