Palmer John Edwards
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Palmer John Edwards

Palmer John Edwards, 91, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Amelia, Va.

He was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Palmer J. Edwards Sr. and Mary Rhean Edwards. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years whom he married in 1949, Doris Edwards, who passed in October of this year; sisters, Margaret Edwards and Connie Adkins; half sister, Sharon Stroud; and daughter-in-law, Linda Edwards.

He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army 11th Airborne, where he made 72 jumps in his three years of service. Later he retired as a serviceman from Crescent E.M.C. and worked long hours in bad weather to take care of the membership. Palmer enjoyed all sports and was an avid lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed spending time fishing at the beach in the company of his sons, grandsons and friends. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Roger Edwards and wife, Charla, and Jeff Edwards and wife, Jane; grandsons that he cherished, Kyle Edwards and Ryan Edwards; and numerous other loving family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 14, 2020.
I am writing this for my Dad. He and Palmer worked together many years at Crescent (Energy United). He talked alot about their friendship. He is sad to hear of his passing. So very sorry for your loss.
James McCurdy
December 16, 2020
Thank you for your service.
Cindy Benton
December 15, 2020
We are so sad to hear the sad news of Palmer's passing. We were neighbors for a short while and we loved Palmer and Doris. Sending our deepest sympathy to the family.
Ron & Paula McLelland
December 14, 2020
I just want to share that Palmer will certainly be missed. I am one of his friends from Crescent EMC/EnergyUnited. I enjoyed driving with him working with Randy Marion Chevrolet and I enjoyed our monthly breakfasts together. So sad to lose both your parents so close together. May God bless you.
Bob Peoples
December 14, 2020
