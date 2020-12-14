Palmer John EdwardsPalmer John Edwards, 91, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Amelia, Va.He was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Palmer J. Edwards Sr. and Mary Rhean Edwards. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 71 years whom he married in 1949, Doris Edwards, who passed in October of this year; sisters, Margaret Edwards and Connie Adkins; half sister, Sharon Stroud; and daughter-in-law, Linda Edwards.He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army 11th Airborne, where he made 72 jumps in his three years of service. Later he retired as a serviceman from Crescent E.M.C. and worked long hours in bad weather to take care of the membership. Palmer enjoyed all sports and was an avid lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed spending time fishing at the beach in the company of his sons, grandsons and friends. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Roger Edwards and wife, Charla, and Jeff Edwards and wife, Jane; grandsons that he cherished, Kyle Edwards and Ryan Edwards; and numerous other loving family and friends.A private graveside service will be held at a later date.Nicholson Funeral Home