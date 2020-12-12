Patricia "Pat" L. Bourbeau
Although bravely and successfully battling cancer to reach remissions in 1998 and 2014, Patricia "Pat" L. Bourbeau lost her battle with returning cancer and other complications this December. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Heffernan Landry; father, Howard Landry; and sister, Jill "June" Landry Myatt, formerly of Pismo Beach, Calif.
She is survived by husband, Robert "Bob" D. Bourbeau of Statesville; daughter, Betsy M. Bourbeau of Milton, Vt.; son, Robert N. Bourbeau (and wife, Denise Bourbeau) of Houston, Texas; son, Brian H. Bourbeau (and wife, Melissa Moreland Bourbeau) of Loganville, Ga. Pat was also proud grandmother to Clancy L. Bourbeau and Bonner H. Bourbeau of Loganville, and Aidan S. Bourbeau and Tanner B. Bourbeau of Houston, Texas.
Pat grew up in Braintree, Mass., and summered on Lake Newfound in Bristol, N.H., where she met husband, Bob. The couple raised their three children on farms in Alexandria and Salisbury, N.H. before moving to Murrysville, Pa., and subsequently, Statesville.
Pat obtained a Bachelor's degree from Seton Hill College in Greensburg, Pa., in 1986. Her career included positions in customer service with the Credit Department of Kaufmann's department store in Pennsylvania and loan officer with Bank of America as well as work in her passion with Pricilla's of Boston, a children's camp sewing instructor, customer service at SoFro Fabrics in Pennsylvania and "the quilt shop" in North Carolina. Pat was also a member of the Forsyth Piecers and Quilt Guild of Winston, as well as the Oakdale Club of Iredell County, among other organizations.
Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whom gave of her many God given talents to family, friends and those in need, appreciating well from the loss of her parents and grandparents while still young herself, the value of family and community. Sewing and home crafts were her life-long loves. As a young bride, Pat fashioned her own wedding gown and dresses for her sister and cousin, Martha Heffernan Cordova of Chambersburg, Pa. Although once a "City person," Pat adapted to country life and had a great love of the family's animals, sugar bush and gardens of their New Hampshire farms. She pieced together a comfortable home with many lovingly crafted quilts, costumes, pints and pints of jam, scratch made cookies, pies and hand knit mittens among other things. In addition to these many efforts and the children's activities in 4-H, costumes for Sunday school pageants and Halloween trick-or-treating, and creating keepsakes for her grandchildren, she was also there to contribute to fund raising bake sales, church suppers, craft markets and guilds. She was an award winning quilter, taught quilt classes and produced many quilts for womens' shelters, police departments and cancer charities. In recent months, despite failing health, Pat made cloth face masks early in the pandemic for patients and staff at Gordon's Hospice House in Statesville, where she had donated handmade quilts to patients and prepared wall hangings custom designed for the hospice.
Hers was not a loud voice in the community, rather Pat was a reliable and dedicated servant. All who knew and loved her will miss her thoughtful gestures and long treasure the many gifts we received during her time with us. Many of those who enjoyed Pat's benevolence never knew her.
Philippians 2:3-4, In whatever you do, don't let selfishness or pride be your guide. Be humble, and honor others more than yourselves. Don't be interested only in your own life, but care about the lives of others too.
Matthew 6:2, When you give to someone in need, don't do as the hypocrites do—blowing trumpets in the synagogue and streets to call attention to their acts of charity! I tell you the truth, they have received all the reward they will ever get.
Matthew 5:4, Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Camp Sunshine (www.mycampsunshine, [email protected]
, 1-866-786-2267) to which Pat donated handmade quilts.
The family will hold a private service in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery, Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2020.