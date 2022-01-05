Patricia Edwards-WellsPatricia Edwards-Wells, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Lake Wylie, S.C.She was born April 2, 1955, in Greensboro, to the late Merle Lee and Frances Alexander Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Edwards Wilson. She retired from Lansing Building Products in Statesville, and was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville.Patty is survived by her brothers, Bill Edwards (Joellen) of Lake Wylie, S.C., and Tommy Edwards (Jane) of Belmont; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m., at Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to Western Avenue Baptist Church.M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, S.C.