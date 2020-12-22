Patricia HarbisonPatricia Ann Connolly Harbison, 70, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Brian Center in Hickory.She was born in Iredell County, Feb. 11, 1950, to the late Robert Wayne Connolly and Hazel Lackey Connolly. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Connolly.Patricia was a shining example of Christianity. She loved reading her Bible and had read it through 14 times. She enjoyed Bible Study and watched the Rev. Charles Stanley for many years as her health would not allow her to attend church. She loved her family and always considered them as her number one priority.Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Clint Harbison (Whitney); brother, John Connolly (Wanda); two grandchildren, Colton and Winsley Harbison; two nephews, Chris Connolly and Jarrod Connoll; stepmother, Reba Connolly; and stepsister, Marie Parker.A memorial service will be held for Patricia Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be live-streamed beginning promptly at 3 p.m., at the funeral home website. The family will visit with friends following the service.Memorials may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Association, Greater Carolinas Chapter, 4601 Charlotte Park Dr., Ste. 100, Charlotte, NC 28217.Nicholson Funeral Home