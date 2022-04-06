Menu
Patricia Ann Douglas Knight
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Patricia Ann Douglas Knight

June 2, 1950 - April 2, 2022

Patricia Ann Douglas Knight, 71, of Liberty, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 2, 2022. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and Nanny.

Patricia was born June 2, 1950, to the late Charles E. and Doris Russell Douglas, in Titusville, Pa.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford W. Knight; daughter, Angela M. Fink; and brother, Robert R. Douglas.

Patricia is survived by her son, Clifford C. Knight; daughter, Doris R. Flinspach (Terry); grandchildren, Keri Swan (Tom), Michael Fink (Chelsea), Joshua and Caleb Flinspach, Jessica Banda (Dion), Lindsey Hall; great-grandchildren, Brock and Brooke Swan, Oliver Fink, Christian and Gabriel Banda; sister, Rhonda Wiltanger (Steve); and brothers, Gary L. Douglas and Richard C. Douglas.

Patricia attended the Rocky Grove Junior Senior High School in Rocky Grove, Pa. She worked at Elmer's Products in Statesville, until she retired in 2010. Patricia enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, watching Fox News, feeding and watching birds, and spending time with her great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Randolph & Hospice of the Piedmont for their love and support.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
April 6, 2022
