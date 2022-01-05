Patsy JohnsonPatricia "Patsy" Ann Flouton Johnson, 68, of Union Grove, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, following a brief illness, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Patsy was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Springfield, Mass., and was the daughter of the late Edwin William Flouton and Lillian Cecile Goddu Flouton. She graduated from Statesville Senior High School and Oct. 9, 1971, she married the love of her life, Gary Kenneth "Ken" Johnson, who survives. She was a member of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church and loved her family. She loved to knit, Chick-fil-A and raising her grandchildren. She especially loved her car parts customers and watching her granddaughters dance at Statesville Dance in Statesville.In addition to her husband of 50 years, she is survived by three daughters, Theresa Levasseur (Daniel) of St. Petersburg, Fla., Connie Hall (Brian) of Statesville, and Tina Shew (Wesley) of Statesville; six grandchildren, Seth Julian, Brad Julian (Kody), Ryan Hall (Emily), Jonathan Hall (Andi), Lillian Shew and Sayde Shew; brothers, Freddy Flouton and Leonard Flouton; and three sisters, Cathy Kyles, Suzie Alphin and Mary Flouton.She was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Munday; and two brothers, Bobby and Bernie Flouton.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, with Pastor Ronnie Wooten and Kenneth McCann officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends following the service.The family would like to give a special thanks to ICU Staff at Iredell Memorial Hospital, especially to her nurse, Madeline, for their love and care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Patsy Johnson Scholarship for Dance, c/o Statesville Dance, 531 N Greenbriar Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Troutman Funeral Home