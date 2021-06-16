Pattie Bell ClendeninFebruary 29, 1928 - June 6, 2021Pattie Bell Clendenin, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.She can rest peacefully now because she was too busy to rest long in life. She had the distinction of being a leap year baby, having been born, Feb. 29, 1928. She learned her hard work ethic growing up and helping on her father's dairy farm in rural Statesville. She became the consummate homemaker and with husband, Bill's help, raised four children. She loved cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening, playing bridge and watching Tampa Bay Rays baseball games. She spent many happy hours growing ferns at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.Pattie and Bill were married for 60 years before his passing in 2009. She was also preceded by son, Robert; parents, Cecil and Sarah Bell; and sister, Audrey (Tom.)She is survived by son, Will (Carol) Clendenin; daughters, Gail (John) Landry and Joanna Haslem; grandson, Jesse (Samantha) Clendenin; sister, Joanna Parlier; and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to her beloved Church of the Redeemer, Selby Gardens; or Tidewell Hospice.A service will be held Saturday, June 19, at 11:30 a.m., at the Church of the Redeemer, 222 South Palm Ave. in Sarasota, Fla. A reception will follow at the Church in Goewey Hall.Toale Brothers Funeral Homes,Crematory & Pre-Arrangement Center