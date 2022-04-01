Paul Gibson FryeJune 15, 1927 - March 29, 2022Paul Gibson Frye, 94, of Iredell County, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, after a short stay.Paul was born June 15, 1927, to the late Thomas Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Blackwelder Frye. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mae Christopher Frye; brothers, Fred E. Frye (JoAnn), and Harry Frye (Charlotte); and brother-in-law, David Teague.Paul is survived by his daughter, Vickie Frye Degges (Andrew) of Greensboro; son, Thomas Christopher Frye (Freida) of Harmony; companion, Hazel Prevette Frye; grandchildren, Sabrina Lane Frye (Dave Hoagland), Thomas Christopher Frye II (Kimberly); great-grandchild, Natalie Sneed; sister, Carolyn Frye Teague; 18 nieces and nephews; and many cousins.Paul served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a lifelong member of Rose Chapel U.M.C. He also attended Liberty Wesleyan Church with his companion, Hazel. Paul started a daycare business on Turnersburg Highway, which then grew to be named Small Beginnings under the management of Gwen Morrison. He was the owner of Frye Grading and Repair, Inc., which served the home building industry, and his son and grandson will carry on the family business. Paul was a member of the Ruritan Club. Paul loved to tell a good story when he was around his buddies, and survived many mishaps outdoors!The family wishes to thank Paul's caregivers at Sherrie's In-Home Care for the fine care Paul received, and Iredell Memorial Hospital for their respectful treatments.Services for Paul will include a lie-in-repose to be held Friday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Rose Chapel U.M.C. Cemetery, Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gary Camp officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall after the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul's honor to Rose Chapel U.M.C., 813 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625 or to Liberty Wesleyan Church, 2106 Sheffield Dr., Harmony, NC 28634.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home