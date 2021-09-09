Paul KlaenePaul Edwin Klaene, 72, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Carolina Caring Hospice House.There will be a visitation at Troutman Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, followed by a private service.Paul was a graduate of Xavier University and East Carolina University, where he obtained his bachelor's and master's in Physics. He was an active parishioner of St. Philip Catholic Church in Statesville and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Mitchell Community College after 30 years of dedication to teaching physics and mathematics.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela Klaene; children, Kat and Joseph Klaene; and grandson, Benjamin Klaene. Paul is also survived by three of his brothers, Michael and his wife, Simin, Nicholas, and Mark and his wife, Sue; and his brothers' children and their families.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation LAMB, an acronym derived from the biblical phrase in Matthew to serve the "Least Among My Brethren," St. Philip Catholic Church Knights of Columbus, 525 Camden Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.Troutman Funeral Home