Paul Klaene
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Paul Klaene

Paul Edwin Klaene, 72, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Carolina Caring Hospice House.

There will be a visitation at Troutman Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, followed by a private service.

Paul was a graduate of Xavier University and East Carolina University, where he obtained his bachelor's and master's in Physics. He was an active parishioner of St. Philip Catholic Church in Statesville and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Mitchell Community College after 30 years of dedication to teaching physics and mathematics.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela Klaene; children, Kat and Joseph Klaene; and grandson, Benjamin Klaene. Paul is also survived by three of his brothers, Michael and his wife, Simin, Nicholas, and Mark and his wife, Sue; and his brothers' children and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation LAMB, an acronym derived from the biblical phrase in Matthew to serve the "Least Among My Brethren," St. Philip Catholic Church Knights of Columbus, 525 Camden Dr., Statesville, NC 28677.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Sep
13
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hello Mrs. Klaene you and your family have my deepest condolences. You all are in my prayers..
Titus Summers
September 13, 2021
Pam, I was so sorry to hear about Paul's passing. He was a wonderful man, and I was so honored to be a part of his life and your family. I am thinking of you and praying that you all are blessed with comfort.
Sandy Smith
Friend
September 10, 2021
Pam, we are so sorry to hear about Paul. Our love and thoughts are with you. Stu and Joey
Stuart Dabbs Halloway
Friend
September 9, 2021
Pam, Im so sorry. Many beautiful memories came flooding back as I think of you and Paul. May God hold you close through this sad journey. My thoughts and prayers are with you and family.
Sharon Ide Setzer
September 9, 2021
Dear Pam, Kat, Joseph and Ben, We are saddened to hear of the passing of Paul. Simin and I know that our brother will be missed by all of you. We had prayed daily for Paul. Love, Mike and Simin
MICHAEL KLAENE
Family
September 9, 2021
