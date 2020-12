Paul Matlock



Paul James Matlock died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Autumn Care of Statesville. A funeral aervice will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m., at South River United Methodist Church in Woodleaf with the Rev. A.J. Moore and Tim Kelty officiating. The service will also be broadcast on the radio frequency that is used for the regular services. The family asks that masks be worn, and that social distance is observed. Mr. Matlock will lie-in-state Saturday, Dec. 5, at Nicholson Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m.



Nicholson Funeral Home



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 5, 2020.