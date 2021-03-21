Paul Eugene SmithMay 30, 1932 - March 17, 2021Paul Eugene Smith, of Statesville, departed this world Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Autumn Care, in Iredell County.Paul was born May 30, 1932, in White Hall, Ill., the son of the late Lloyd Smith and Nettie (Pruitt) Smith. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a son Paul Smith Jr.; one brother; and one sister.In life Paul's last occupation was working for Cannon Matters as a sales manager. In his past, Paul worked for several years as the manager of Iredell Memorial Parks. Paul honored our country and served in the U.S. Air Force. Paul served in the Korean War as a B-29 gunner. He earned an Associate's Degree through the U.S. Air Force, and was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a commander for the VFW post 2031 and he also served as Chaplain. Other clubs that Paul was a part of was the Elks Lodge and the Moose Lodge.Paul is survived by Geri Smith, the mother of his children; son Ronald Lloyd Smith of Statesville; daughter, Fara of Statesville; three grandchildren, Justin, Tesla and Heather; special friends, Jane, Jill, Taylor, Sarah and Jack, all of Chapel Hill; and several nieces and nephews in Illinois.The family will receive friends at 2 p.m., Tuesday March 23, at Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville. A memorial service for Paul will follow at 3 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville, to help pay for funeral costs.Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville