Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paula Ann Gilbert
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Paula Ann Feimster Gilbert

April 1, 1960 - August 31, 2021

Paula Ann Feimster Gilbert, 61, of Olin, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, after a period of declining health.

She was born April 1, 1960, in Iredell County, to Claudette Howard Feimster and the late Bill Feimster. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by one brother, Rodney Feimster.

Mrs. Gilbert attended Iredell County Schools and Pfeiffer College where she studied computer science. She worked in the computer science field at Burlington Industry and TJ Maxx. She was an avid Search and Rescue dog trainer and handler.

Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her mother include her loving husband, Mike Gilbert of the home; one son, Michael Gilbert; and numerous beloved family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m., at Olin Church Cemetery conducted by Dr. Charles Joey Tomlin.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gordon hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of The Gordon Hospice House, for the exceptional love and care provided to Paula.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Olin Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.