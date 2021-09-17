Pearl Haynes
Mrs. Pearl Fox Simmerman Byers Haynes, 98, of Greensboro, and formerly of Statesville, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Heritage Greens Independent Living in Greensboro.
She was born in Iredell County, Sept. 13, 1923, to the late Guy B. Fox and Gracie Bunch Fox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Simmerman; three husbands, Jasper Simmerman, the Rev. Holeman Byers and Curtis Haynes; along with two brothers.
Survivors include a son, Mickey Simmerman and his wife, Carolyn; daughter-in-law, Martha Simmerman; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a number of stepchildren.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church or charity of the donor's choice
.
Nicholson Funeral Homewww.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 17, 2021.