Pearl McCaryThelma Pearl Leasher McCary, 83, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.Pearl was born March 6, 1938, in Scottsdale, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Elmer Leasher and Iantha Lint Leasher. She attended Scottsdale, Pa. schools. Pearl loved traveling, especially through Europe when Mac was in service, she also enjoyed camping and traveling in an RV and going to the beach.She is survived by her husband, Allen "Mac" McCary Sr.; daughters, Peggy McCary Menster (Ted) and Julie McCary; son, Allen "Al" McCary Jr.; grandchildren, Robert Melendez, David McCary, Andrea Donaldson (Jim) and Kimberly Benfield (Clark); and her great-grandchildren, Dylan Donaldson, Caleb Donaldson, Carsyn Benfield, Logan Benfield, Avery Benfield, Easton Benfield and Ryker J.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Troutman Baptist Church, with the Rev. John Stevenson officiating. Family will visit with friends following the service. A private burial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House or Troutman Baptist Church.Troutman Funeral Home