Peggy McLain LambertPeggy McLain Lambert, 71, of Statesville passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.She was born Oct. 28, 1950, in Statesville, the daughter of the late Clyde McLain and Bonnie Sharpe McLain.Peggy graduated from North Iredell High School in 1969, and followed up her education with classes at Mitchell Community College. She retired after a 47 year career with Kewaunee as Executive Administration Assistant and sold Avon products in her spare time for over 40 years. Peggy was a member of Redemption Baptist Church and was devoted to her family.Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 52 years, James Ray Lambert; son, Jody Lambert; daughter, Amy Walsh and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Rachel Lambert, Davis Walsh and Ava Walsh; brother, Keith McLain and wife, Rhonda; cousin, Connie Patterson; special friends, Lynne Cash and Cindy Freeze; and numerous other loving family and friends.The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.Nicholson Funeral Home