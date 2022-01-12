Menu
Peggy McLain Lambert
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
ABOUT
North Iredell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Peggy McLain Lambert

Peggy McLain Lambert, 71, of Statesville passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born Oct. 28, 1950, in Statesville, the daughter of the late Clyde McLain and Bonnie Sharpe McLain.

Peggy graduated from North Iredell High School in 1969, and followed up her education with classes at Mitchell Community College. She retired after a 47 year career with Kewaunee as Executive Administration Assistant and sold Avon products in her spare time for over 40 years. Peggy was a member of Redemption Baptist Church and was devoted to her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 52 years, James Ray Lambert; son, Jody Lambert; daughter, Amy Walsh and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Rachel Lambert, Davis Walsh and Ava Walsh; brother, Keith McLain and wife, Rhonda; cousin, Connie Patterson; special friends, Lynne Cash and Cindy Freeze; and numerous other loving family and friends.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 12, 2022.
5 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cindy Bailey Class of 1969 NIHS
January 17, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Peggy. We worked together for many, many years at Kewaunee. Peggy was organized, dedicated, and upbeat. She knew how to get things done! My sympathy to her family. She will be missed by all.
Carol Gray
Work
January 17, 2022
I am so sad to read this! Peggy was VERY instrumental in the development of my work ethic in my first job employment, and I have admired and given her credit throughout my career. She was also a very loyal friend. My prayers to Ray and the children and grandchildren.
Robin J Necci
Work
January 12, 2022
I´m so sorry to hear that Peggy has passed. We worked together at Kewaunee and she was always a pleasure to be around. RIP my friend!
Lynne Dillard
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear of Peggy's passing. She will be missed.
Tamara Price
Work
January 12, 2022
