Phil Plyler
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Iredell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Phil Plyler

Phillip "Phil" Carter Plyler, 63, of Statesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Phil was born in Iredell County, May 23, 1957, and was the son of the late Billie Ruftin Plyler and Cynthia Sue Miller Plyler. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School and spent some time at Mitchell Community College. On Aug. 26, 1995, Phil married Peggy Duncan Plyler. They were blessed with 25 wonderful and adventurous years of marriage before his passing.

Phil was employed with John Woodie Enterprises where he worked as a parts salesman. In earlier years, he was widely known for working in the tire business and serving the residents of Iredell and surrounding counties working for Alray Tire.

Phil was a man who enjoyed the wind in his face, blowing through a helmet. He loved riding motorcycles and in earlier years, he raced speedboats professionally. He was a member of Horizon Church, where he served as an elder and was also certified as an ordained minister May 15, 2005. His weekends were best spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Phil loved serving God and lived his life reflective of that. He imparted is wisdom and he instilled his love for God in his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Michael Clanton; and a brother, Jeffrey "Scott" Plyler.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Peggy; three daughters, Kelly Lackey (Michael) and their son, Matthew, Robin Clanton and her children, Chloe and Ellie, and Casie Anderson and her son, Carter Anderson. He is further survived by one brother, Paul Plyler; and one sister, Beverly P. Williams.

Services celebrating the life of Phil Plyler will be conducted at 6 p.m., Friday, March 26, in Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Charles Williams and Jason Bost Sr. officiating. The family will visit with friends directly following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Phil's home church, Horizon Church, 316 Signal Hill Dr., Statesville, NC 28625.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel
135 E, Statesville, NC
Nicholson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so incredibly sorry to learn of Phil's passing, i wish i had known in time to attend his service. Phil was such a good man, i know he is walking the streets of Glory. Peggy you are in my thoughts and prayers, as well as the rest of your family. He will be greatly missed.
Michelle Norman
April 21, 2021
Peggy, so sorry to hear about Phil passing. I have so many good memories, love you both. I know the Lord has your entire family In his hands and will see you all through these circumstances.
Lynn Freeland
March 27, 2021
Peggy and family. We are so shocked.. I have no words just to let u guys know we love u and if u need anything please let us know. Phil was one great man . Love and prayers to the family.
Jerry and sandy Gregory
March 24, 2021
So very sorry for your loss praying for you and your family
Teresa Pearson McLain
March 24, 2021
Michael Southard and Family
March 24, 2021
