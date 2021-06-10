Menu
Phyllis Edmiston
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Phyllis Edmiston

Phyllis Warren Edmiston, 80, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Allison Edmiston.

She is survived by her children, Wes Edmiston (Michelle) of Troutman, Amy Sayess (Steve) of Cornelius, and Alison Edmiston of Statesville; and grandchildren, Megan Edmiston of Huntersville, and Emily Edmiston of Troutman.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at the New Perth A.R.P. Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Perth A.R.P. Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolences to your family. Our grandchildren spent so many days in Phyllis´s back yard playing in the playhouse and swinging on the swing. Larry had so many great conversations with Phyllis while the kids played. Her kindness to our grandchildren will never be forgotten. She will be truly missed!
Larry and Linda speelman
Friend
June 11, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Edminston family. Phyllis was a fine, wonderful, classy lady who will be greatly missed.
Sandie Shepherd-Mueller
Friend
June 10, 2021
