Phyllis EdmistonPhyllis Warren Edmiston, 80, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Allison Edmiston.She is survived by her children, Wes Edmiston (Michelle) of Troutman, Amy Sayess (Steve) of Cornelius, and Alison Edmiston of Statesville; and grandchildren, Megan Edmiston of Huntersville, and Emily Edmiston of Troutman.Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at the New Perth A.R.P. Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.Troutman Funeral Home