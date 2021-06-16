Menu
Phyllis Gilbert
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Phyllis Gilbert

Phyllis Ann Gorman Gilbert, 69, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Phyllis was born Nov. 5, 1951, in Elkton, Md., and was the daughter of Edna Lloyd Gorman and the late Charles E. Gorman Sr. Phyllis graduated from Gunning Bedford High School in New Castle, Del., in 1969, and later graduated from Career Academy's Medical Lab Tech. department in Washington, D.C. in 1972. She retired in 2017 from Iredell Memorial Hospital after 40 years.

Along with her father, Phyllis was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Gorman Jr.

In addition to her mother, Phyllis is survived by her husband, Albert M. Gilbert Jr., two sons, "Bud" Albert M. Gilbert III (Tina), Brian K. Gilbert; grandchildren, Ashlyn Gilbert, Alston Gilbert; sister, Carol Elliott; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Hebron Baptist Church, Saturday, June 19, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rev. Darren Johnson officiating. A visitation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hebron Baptist Church's Capital Campaign, or the Youth Fund, 175 Hebron Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Hebron Baptist Church
175 Hebron Rd., Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Phyllis was always a joy to talk to when I came to the lab! RIP my dear
Teresa Rutten
June 17, 2021
It was an absolute honor to work with and learn from Phyllis. She will always hold a special place in my heart.
Tonya Cooper
Work
June 16, 2021
