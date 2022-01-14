Priscilla WhitePriscilla Ann Dellinger White, 85, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.Mrs. White was born Nov. 11, 1936, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Mack and Martha Jane Lowery Dellinger. She graduated from Cool Spring High School in 1954 and attended David Lipscomb University. On April 12, 1958, she married the late James Franklin White Sr., who passed away April 21, 2016. She was a member of Broad Street Church of Christ and retired from Bank of America after more than 40 years.Priscilla is survived by three children, Lou Ann White of Statesville, James Franklin White Jr. (Hannah) of Indian Trail, and Philip Jeffrey White (Genevieve Joseph) of Durham; three grandchildren, Christa White Oaks (Brady), Matthew James White and Emily Frances White; two great-grandchildren, Braelyn and Sutton Oaks; sister, Jennie Hager (Jerry); and brother, Steve Dellinger (Linda). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Ava Grace.The family would like to express special thanks to Sylvia Niblock, who lovingly cared for Priscilla for several years and to Priscilla's caregivers and the staff at Autumn Care.A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home, 345 N Main St. in Troutman. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m., at Broad Street Church of Christ, 433 E Broad St. in Statesville.Memorials may be made to Broad Street Church of Christ or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.Troutman Funeral Home