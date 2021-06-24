Menu
Rachel Ann Swearingen Holder
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service - Kernersville
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Rachel Ann Swearingen Holder

March 28, 1939 - June 21, 2021

Rachel Ann Swearingen Holder, 82, of Kernersville, passed away peacefully Monday, June 21, 2021.

A native of Statesville, Rachel was the wife of 64 years to Samuel S. "Sam" Holder and the daughter of the late Wiley Thomas Swearingen and Earlene Messick Moss.

Survivors include her husband, Sam of the home; son, Mark Holder and wife, Michelle, of Kernersville; grandchildren, Matthew Holder, William Holder, and Christopher Holder; and daughter-in-law, Pam Holder.

In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her son, Micheal Holder; sister, Mary Elizabeth Swearingen; stepfather, Robert C. Moss; and half sister, Diane Romero.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 12 p.m., Friday June 25, at Kerwin Baptist Church with the Rev. Daniel M. Hawtree Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Well Care Hospice, 5380 US-158, Suite 210, Advance, NC 27006.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Well Care Hospice for their compassion during this difficult time and making it possible for Rachel to be at home with her husband and family.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services

www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 24, 2021.
My condolences to the family.. uncle Sammy..
Whit Blalock
Family
June 26, 2021
Our hearts go out to Sam and his family,during this loss. Bless God for her kindness and caring of her family. She showed her Love everyday in what she did for them.
Kenneth & Lisa Henry
Friend
June 24, 2021
Praying for the family to have comfort and peace during this time
Frances Tuttle
Friend
June 23, 2021
Such a sweet and precious lady. You will surely be missed. Praying for Mark and the family.
Joy Moorefield
Other
June 23, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Harold &Becky Fulk
Friend
June 22, 2021
